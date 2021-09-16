Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.97. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 185,498 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,013,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 151,080 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 235,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 148,640 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 139,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

