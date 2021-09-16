Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.12 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00134636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00529234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018278 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,530,220 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

