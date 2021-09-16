Hedget (HGET) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $193,068.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00009345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00141975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047075 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

