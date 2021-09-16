HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Hits $314.62 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $314.62 million and approximately $69,246.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005502 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00029292 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031281 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.