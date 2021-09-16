Hegic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.52 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $107.56 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

