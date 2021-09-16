HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

