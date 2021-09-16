Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBDHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.69.
About Hempfusion Wellness
