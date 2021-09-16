Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBDHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.