Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HLDCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 64,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

