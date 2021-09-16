Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.80 ($116.24).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €78.30 ($92.12) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €84.85 and its 200 day moving average is €90.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.