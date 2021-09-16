Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

