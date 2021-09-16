Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

