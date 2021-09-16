Hermez Network Trading Down 3.9% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00010749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

