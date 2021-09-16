HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $482,943.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

