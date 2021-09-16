Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $64.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $65.42 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $256.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $253.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.62. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.37 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 12 month low of $93.90 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

