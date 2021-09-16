Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE HES opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

