Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 578,881 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,692. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

