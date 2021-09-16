Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,621,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,147,415 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $840,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 578,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,692. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.