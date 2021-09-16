HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.63.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

