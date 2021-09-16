Hiblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $42.35 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $42.35 million and $150,851.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars.

