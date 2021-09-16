HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,529,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,285,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $8,212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $1,524,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.