HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,091 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.95% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BMAY opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

