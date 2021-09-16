HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WBI Investments increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $108.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.