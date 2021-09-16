HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

