HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

