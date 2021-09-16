HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 16,968 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in CEMEX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of CX opened at $7.59 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

