HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,038 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

