HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.80% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 669.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NJUL stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

