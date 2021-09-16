HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.