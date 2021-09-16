HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

