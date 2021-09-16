HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,587 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

