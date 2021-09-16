HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

CPT stock opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

