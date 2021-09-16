HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

