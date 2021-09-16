HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

