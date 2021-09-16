HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

