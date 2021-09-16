HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 433.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,005,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $388.67 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

