HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,097,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

