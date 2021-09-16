HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,649.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,433 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

M opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.