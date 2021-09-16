HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $409.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

