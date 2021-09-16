HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,485,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

