HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 390.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in The Chemours by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

CC opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.