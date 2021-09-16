HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

