HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 460.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.