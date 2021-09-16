HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

