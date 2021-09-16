HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,625 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

