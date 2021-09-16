HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 576.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $213.67.

