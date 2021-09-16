HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

