HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,362 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

