HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 27,998 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $14,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $12,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $11,546,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

