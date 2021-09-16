HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 56,040 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hercules Capital worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $137,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Hercules Capital by 55.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

