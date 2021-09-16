HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

